Riot Fest 20th Anniversary: Green Day, blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, The Sex Pistols 

Chicago’s annual Riot Fest is celebrating its historic, 20-year anniversary with a stacked lineup of punk-rock heavyweights.

The festival, set to run from September 19 to 21, will feature headlining performances from punk-rock’s Green Day, The Sex Pistols, and Alkaline Trio, as well as pop-punk bands blink-182 and All Time Low, and rock icons Jack White and Weezer.

Other notable acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include the comedy-rock artist Weird Al Yankovic, the Celtic-rockers of Dropkick Murphys, surf-rock’s The Beach Boys, punk’s Bad Religion, and the hardcore-punkers of Knocked Loose. Idles, Rilo Kiley, The Front Bottoms, The Academy Is…, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, Senses Fail, Citizen, and The Linda Lindas will also perform, with acts like Rico Nasty, Honey Revenge, Magnolia Park, Microwave, and Thrown among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Riot Fest first formed in 2005. At the time, festival founder “Riot Mike” Petryshyn said he “just wanted to put a show together with all of my favorite bands.” Now, he said in a statement that “we didn’t plan on making it for 20 years.”

“We planned on making it through one weekend,” Petryshyn said. “But here we are – still loud, still weird, still building something bigger than we ever meant.”

Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full lineup below: