WWE Launches First-Ever Ready-to-Drink Licensed Product with Seagram’s Partnership

WWE is entering the beverage business for the first time, teaming up with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked to launch a co-branded line of flavored malt beverages. The multi-year deal between WWE and the flavored malt beverage brand marks the wrestling giant’s first licensed ready-to-drink product and brings Seagram’s on board as an official partner of WWE.

As part of the collaboration, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will receive high-visibility integrations at several of WWE’s major events throughout the year. These include the upcoming Money In The Bank on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, as well as SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The partnership includes enhanced match sponsorships and custom digital content series featuring WWE talent.

“Seagram’s has a rich history of innovation and a deep commitment to authenticity, making it the ideal partner to go to market with our first-ever licensed ready-to-drink product,” said Grant Norris-Jones, executive vice president and head of global partnerships at WWE parent TKO Group Holdings. “We continue to broaden and diversify the category with this new offering.”

The limited-edition WWE-themed beverage line includes three bold flavors: Rumble Punch™ (based on the brand’s popular Jamaican Me Happy), Pineapple Powerhouse™ (Pineapple Cherry Lime), and Slammin’ Blueberry™ (Blueberry Lemon). The new drinks are available now at retailers nationwide.

In addition to branding opportunities during WWE’s Premium Live Events, the partnership will see WWE Superstars making promotional appearances at retail locations across the country.

“Our collaboration with WWE marks an exciting moment for Seagram’s Spiked as we connect with WWE’s global audience,” said Jaime Polisoto, brand director for Seagram’s Escapes. “Our sales team is thrilled to leverage WWE Superstar appearances at retailers nationwide, creating unforgettable experiences for fans.”

The partnership represents WWE’s latest move to extend its brand through consumer products and experiential marketing, building on its ongoing strategy to connect with fans in new and engaging ways.