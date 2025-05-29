WWE to Host Multi-Event Weekend Takeover in Atlanta This July

WWE is gearing up for a blockbuster weekend in Atlanta this summer, staging a multi-event takeover from July 12 to 13 that includes the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, the all-women’s showcase Evolution, and The Great American Bash.

Anchoring the weekend will be a primetime NBC broadcast of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, live from State Farm Arena. The same venue will also host Evolution the following night, Sunday, July 13, marking the return of the celebrated all-women’s Premium Live Event that first premiered in 2018.

Adding to the nostalgia, The Great American Bash will take place earlier on July 12 at Center Stage Theater — the former home of WCW Saturday Night — giving longtime fans a nod to wrestling’s past in a venue rich with history.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution beginning Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A special presale is already underway.

In partnership with On Location, WWE is offering Priority Passes for both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution. These premium ticket packages include ringside seats, access to exclusive pre-show hospitality, WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities. More information is available at OnLocationExp.com/WWEAtlanta. Fans can also score WWE resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).

“WWE is known for its passionate fanbase, incredible Superstars, and larger-than-life moments,” said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical, a partner for the events. “We are excited to not only share our high-quality, affordable eyewear but also custom designs inspired by WWE Superstars and fan-first collaborations; this is more than eyewear, it’s an extension of the WWE Universe.”

Atlanta has been a frequent WWE host city over the years, including major events like WrestleMania XXVII (2011), Survivor Series (2015), and two editions of the Royal Rumble (2002, 2010), with the most recent being Bad Blood in 2024.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Individual ticket details for each event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.