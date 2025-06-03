AEG Presents, Resorts World Las Vegas Announce Venue Upgrades Set for 2025

Resorts World Theatre, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s newest live entertainment venues, is set for a new renovation project this summer.

AEG Presents Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas confirmed plans for a series of upgrades to the 5,000-capacity venue, with construction scheduled to begin in early June and wrap ahead of Janet Jackson’s residency return on September 10.

The renovation will introduce flexible seating options, including the addition of a scalable floor designed to create a general admission area in front of the stage. This modification will allow the theatre to adjust configurations based on the needs of individual performances, offering either a standing-room section or traditional reserved seating.

VIP accommodations will also see significant improvements. Plans call for the addition of 67 VIP banquettes and an upgraded beverage service, aiming to enhance the premium experience for high-end ticket holders.

Capacity at the venue will shift slightly following the renovation. Resorts World Theatre will be able to host up to 4,869 guests for general admission shows with seated areas, and 4,561 attendees for fully seated events. The venue’s management expects these adjustments to better serve a variety of entertainment formats while preserving its reputation for offering an intimate, high-quality live event experience.

Montreal-based theatre design firm Scéno Plus, known for its work on venues such as The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, will oversee the project’s design and construction. The firm will work alongside audio partner L-Acoustics, which will continue to provide the venue’s sound system, featuring more than 200 speakers powered by the L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, said the planned upgrades will enhance the theatre’s versatility and guest amenities.

“We are grateful to be able to offer guests an intimate, state-of-the-art venue to experience top-tier performances and unparalleled entertainment in Las Vegas,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“The added flexibility and VIP accommodations this renovation will bring allow us to book even more world-class artists and special events, further cementing Resorts World Theatre’s status as a leading entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip and globally.”

The renovation marks the first major update to Resorts World Theatre since it opened in 2021 as part of the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas property. The theatre has since hosted residencies and performances from artists including Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Janet Jackson.