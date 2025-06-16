Aisha Jackson Joins Broadway’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ as Daisy Buchanan

Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby” has announced Aisha Jackson will step into the role of Daisy Buchanan beginning June 16 at the Broadway Theatre. Jackson replaces Sarah Hyland, who gave her final performance in the role on June 15.

Jackson’s other Broadway credits include role in “The Notebook,” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Waitress,” “Paradise Square,” “Once Upon A One More Time,” and “Frozen.”

The current cast of “The Great Gatsby” features Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The ensemble includes Alexis Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nathaniel Hunt, Brandon J. Large, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Chase Peacock, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Tess Soltau, Preston Taylor, Jessica Mallare White, and Matt Wiercinski. Swings for the production are Runako Campbell, Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Justin Keats, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, and Elena Ricardo.

The musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel features a score by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Design credits for the production include scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. The production received the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Jason Howland handled musical arrangements, with orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg. Daniel Edmonds serves as music director, and Billy Jay Stein is the music producer for Strike Audio. Casting is by C12 Casting, with Brian Bogin as production stage manager. Mark Shacket of Foresight Theatrical serves as executive producer.

