Broadway’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ Announces Cast Change This July

A casting change is coming to the Booth Theatre this summer. Chiara Aurelia will join the Broadway production of “John Proctor is the Villain,” taking over the role of Shelby Holcomb from original star Sadie Sink. Aurelia’s first performance is scheduled for July 15. Sink will play her final show on July 13.

Aurelia is known for her work in television and film, including roles in Cruel Summer on Freeform, Luckiest Girl Alive and Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on Netflix, and Hysteria on Peacock. This marks her Broadway debut.

“John Proctor is the Villain,” written by Kimberly Belflower, opened at the Booth Theatre on April 14 following preview performances that began on March 20. The production is currently scheduled to run through August 31. The play, a contemporary story inspired by Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, is set in a rural Georgia high school.

The production earned seven nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play, and several design and acting categories. Sink received a nomination for Leading Actress in a Play for her role as Shelby Holcomb. Gabriel Ebert and Fina Strazza were also nominated for their performances.

The current cast includes Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony winner and 2025 nominee Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell, and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix.

The production’s creative team is led by Danya Taymor, who recently earned a Tony Award for “The Outsiders.” Scenic design is by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski. Movement direction is by Tilly Evans-Krueger, hair, wig, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, and intimacy coordination by Ann James. Gigi Buffington serves as voice and dialect coach. Casting is handled by Taylor Williams.

The Broadway production is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, John Mara Jr., Runyonland, and Eric Falkenstein.

More information about the production is available at JohnProctoristheVillainPlay.com.