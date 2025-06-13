All Time Low Drop New Single, Reveal ‘Everybody’s Talking’ World Tour

The pop-punkers of All Time Low are back with a new single and subsequent world tour this year.

The four-piece group, hailing from Maryland, released the nostalgic-esque track “Suckerpunch” on Friday morning via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records. The single marks their first since 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive.

Alongside new music, All Time Low dropped massive news of the “Everybody’s Talking! World Tour,” kicking-off with a North American leg on October 4 in Missoula, Montana. Throughout the trek, they’ll stop in Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Boston, appearing at venues like Toronto’s HISTORY, San Jose Civic, Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium, The Met Philadelphia, and New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. They’ll wrap-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on November 29.

Throughout the run, they’ll be joined by Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox.

International dates have not been revealed at the time.

Tickets to the “Everybody’s Talking! Tour” will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, June 16 at 12 p.m. EST, followed by a presale on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and a general on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

“Suckerpunch” is the first single off All Time Low’s forthcoming record. Frontman Alex Gaskarth noted in a statement that the single “is a song about getting knocked down so many times that you learn to wear your bruises like badges.”

“The music and tone of the song are so intentionally steeped in overconfident swagger, while the lyrics tell a very different story about stepping into the ring with an opponent twice your size, waiting for the bell to ring with a smile on your face,” Gaskarth said. “It’s saying ‘I have been so many different things for you, why not be your punching bag as well?’

“I wanted to marry the grit and punch of an arena rock song with moments of Quincy Jones and Genesis… That culminated in a song that felt like kicking the door down, so we knew this had to come out first.”

All Time Low first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Put Up Or Shut Up, followed by 2007’s So Wrong, It’s Right. They immediately garnered attention with tracks like “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Poppin’ Champagne,” and “Jasey Rae.” In 2009, their breakthrough album Nothing Personal arrived with fan-favorites “Weightless,” “Lost In Stereo,” and the gut-wrenching ballad “Therapy.”

While years came and went, the group continued with six more albums, including 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive, which produced singles “Calm Down” and “Sleepwalking.” They’ve since been compared among the likes of pop-punk giants Fall Out Boy and blink-182, became Warped Tour veterans and appeared at the emo revival fest When We Were Young, and collaborated with the likes of “Pop-Punk Princess” Avril Lavigne and pop star Demi Lovato.

They last toured in support of their 20-year anniversary, stopping at legendary venues across the country.

Find All Time Low’s full list of North American headlining tour dates below:

All Time Low | Everybody’s Talking! Tour 2025

Oct 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Oct 8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Oct 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Oct 18-19 – Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct 21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct 22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Oct 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Oct 29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct 31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!*

Nov 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

Nov 15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

Nov 16 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^

Nov 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

Nov 19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Nov 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Nov 22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Nov 26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Nov 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

Nov 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena