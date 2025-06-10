Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas to Lead New Cast of Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’

Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will welcome a new pair of stars this summer with Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas. The pair will take over the roles of Satine and Christian, beginning July 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The casting update coincides with the previously reported returns of Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs, who will step into the roles of Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth on the same evening. The current leads, Solea Pfeiffer, Jordan Fisher, Austin Durant, and Andy Karl, are scheduled to play their final performances on July 20.

For Loren, the role of Satine marks a return to familiar territory. She was part of the original Broadway cast and previously performed the role in the Tony Award-winning musical. Meanwhile, Douglas will make his Broadway debut in the role of Christian, following an acclaimed year-and-a-half run leading the national tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

The musical, based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, premiered on Broadway in 2019 following a Boston tryout. It went on to earn 14 Tony Award nominations and winning 10, including Best Musical. Directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the production features a pop-infused score with hits from artists such as Elton John, Katy Perry, and Sia.

The creative team includes musical supervisor Justin Levine, music producer Matt Stine, and music director Julie McBride. Orchestrations are by Levine, Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen, with dance arrangements by Levine and Stine. The design team features scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and sound designer Peter Hylenski, among others. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

