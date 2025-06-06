Australia’s Northbridge Music Hall to Open in 2026

live nation entertainment

Live Nation plans to add a mid-size venue to Western Australia’s live-entertainment mix, announcing that construction is under way on the 3,000-capacity Northbridge Music Hall, slated to open in the Australian summer of 2026-27.

Rising at 77 Francis St. in the heart of the Northbridge nightlife district, the purpose-built complex will feature a main hall and a smaller club room, each outfitted with top-line staging and production gear. The facade and elevated streetscape are being designed as a “new cultural landmark,” according to Live Nation.

The promoter expects the hall to host roughly 120 events in its first 12 months, welcoming music, comedy and theater acts from Australia and abroad. Company executives say the project fills a long-identified gap in Perth’s venue ladder, giving touring artists a stop between the city’s intimate clubs and its arenas.

“Northbridge Music Hall is set to become a cornerstone of Perth’s cultural landscape,” Live Nation Australasia president Alex Klos and director of touring and venue development Paul Piticco said in a joint statement. “Designed to welcome both rising talent and world-class performers, it’s an investment in the city’s creative future, and we’re excited to collaborate with the local arts community.”

Beyond programming, the venue is projected to generate at least 70 direct jobs and drive new traffic for nearby hospitality businesses, adding to the broader economic lift Live Nation cites around its developments.

Northbridge Music Hall will join the company’s growing regional portfolio, which includes Melbourne’s Festival Hall, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Live Nation Entertainment, parent to Ticketmaster and Live Nation Concerts, reported staging more than 50,000 events worldwide last year. The Perth project underscores the promoter’s continued push to control key buildings on major touring routes, a strategy executives say ensures consistent fan experiences and stronger margins for artists and promoters alike.

Construction timelines call for the building to be ready for its first shows by the end of 2026, positioning the hall to play a role in the city’s peak summer touring season. Additional details on opening acts and ticket sales are expected closer to completion.