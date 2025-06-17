Broadway’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Jessica Vosk to Take Leave of Absence

Jessica Vosk, currently starring in the Broadway musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” will take a three-week leave of absence beginning June 16 to recover from back surgery.

Vosk, who plays Jersey, the mother of lead character Ali, will be out of the show at the Shubert Theatre through July 8. During her absence, the role will be covered by Kelsee Kimmel and Nyseli Vega.

The leave follows a back injury Vosk sustained during a performance last summer, which resulted in a fractured disk in her vertebrae. She underwent surgery in August to address the injury but has continued to deal with complications.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Vosk said she had been attempting to manage the condition while continuing to perform but ultimately needed to undergo a revision surgery.

“I have a hard time admitting that I need help, but I’m at that point right now—as much as I want to be performing in Hells Kitchen nightly, my back has finally given me the red light,” she shared.

“I’ve been pushing through since February, missing shows due to pain, and trying everything I can to make the situation work. My castmates have been angels on earth, understanding every aspect and all my funny limps. The entire team at HK has given me more grace than I could expect.”

Directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen” officially opened April 20 after beginning previews on March 28. The musical became one of the standout titles of the 2024 Broadway season, earning 13 Tony nominations. It also secured the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

For more information on upcoming performances and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Hell’s Kitchen” website.