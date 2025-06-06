CPL Taps SECUTIX for Ticketing Tech in Multi-Year Deal

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has signed a multi-year agreement with SECUTIX to oversee ticketing operations across its growing slate of cricket events, including the upcoming Global T20 tournament in Guyana.

The partnership brings SECUTIX’s S-360 platform and S-Mobile app into play, giving CPL a centralized system to manage ticket sales across multiple venues, currencies, and tournaments. The Switzerland-based ticketing tech firm, which also supported ticketing infrastructure for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S., will offer a full suite of digital solutions tailored to the league’s needs.

“Our expertise in managing diverse ticketing needs — from simple team ticketing to complex tournaments — makes us an ideal partner for this growing sport,” said Michael McDermott, General Manager of the Americas for SECUTIX.

The white-label S-360 platform will give CPL full control over ticketing data and customer experience, while the mobile app enables fans to access secure, digital tickets and receive real-time communications from the league.

CPL CEO Pete Russell said the tools give the organization flexibility and control.

“The mobile app ensures secure ticketing and ease of entry for all attendees, as well as the capability to communicate in real-time with fans,” Russell said.

The deal is expected to improve fan engagement and drive revenue as CPL continues expanding its reach. According to McDermott, the tools also help manage complex event operations with smaller teams by automating much of the backend work.

Tickets for the 2025 CPL season are currently on sale at cplt20.com, with matches set to kick off later this year across the Caribbean region.