From Ashes to New Announces Fall 2025 Headlining Tour

From Ashes to New will head out on a headlining tour this fall, confirming plans for their New Disease Tour.

The 28-date run is set to begin September 20 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis. The tour will visit cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Sacramento, Boston, Denver, and Atlanta, before wrapping up November 14 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

The lineup will feature special guests Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, and Not Enough Space. Together, the groups will visit venues nationwide in support of From Ashes to New’s forthcoming studio album, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

In a statement, frontman Matt Brandyberry shared, “This tour with incredible support from Magnolia Park, Until I Wake and Not Enough Space is gonna rip so hard!” said Brandyberry.

“We may even have to break out a few new songs and a whole new vibe. The next chapter is almost here and we are beyond ready to share it with everyone.”

In addition to headlining the New Disease Tour, From Ashes to New is also slated to appear at Louder Than Life and Warped Tour later this year.

Presales will take place throughout the week, ahead of the general public on-sale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through the band’s official website, FromAshesToNew.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Sun Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Tue Sep 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Wed Sep 24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Fri Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Sep 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Sun Sep 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Tue Sep 30 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Wed Oct 01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Thu Oct 02 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sat Oct 04 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sun Oct 05 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Tue Oct 07 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Thu Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Oct 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection – Elevation

Sat Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Oct 12 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Fri Oct 31 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sat Nov 01 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sun Nov 02 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Tue Nov 04 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Wed Nov 05 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Fri Nov 07 – Portland, ME – Aura

Sat Nov 08 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Sun Nov 09 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Tue Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Wed Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Fri Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live