From Ashes to New Announces Fall 2025 Headlining Tour
From Ashes to New will head out on a headlining tour this fall, confirming plans for their New Disease Tour.
The 28-date run is set to begin September 20 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis. The tour will visit cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Sacramento, Boston, Denver, and Atlanta, before wrapping up November 14 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.
The lineup will feature special guests Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, and Not Enough Space. Together, the groups will visit venues nationwide in support of From Ashes to New’s forthcoming studio album, which is expected to arrive in 2025.
In a statement, frontman Matt Brandyberry shared, “This tour with incredible support from Magnolia Park, Until I Wake and Not Enough Space is gonna rip so hard!” said Brandyberry.
“We may even have to break out a few new songs and a whole new vibe. The next chapter is almost here and we are beyond ready to share it with everyone.”
In addition to headlining the New Disease Tour, From Ashes to New is also slated to appear at Louder Than Life and Warped Tour later this year.
Presales will take place throughout the week, ahead of the general public on-sale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased through the band’s official website, FromAshesToNew.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
From Ashes to New – New Disease Tour Dates
Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Sun Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Tue Sep 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Wed Sep 24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Fri Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sat Sep 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Sun Sep 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Tue Sep 30 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Wed Oct 01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Thu Oct 02 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Sat Oct 04 – Denver, CO – Summit
Sun Oct 05 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
Tue Oct 07 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
Thu Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Fri Oct 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection – Elevation
Sat Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Oct 12 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
Fri Oct 31 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Sat Nov 01 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Sun Nov 02 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Tue Nov 04 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
Wed Nov 05 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Fri Nov 07 – Portland, ME – Aura
Sat Nov 08 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Sun Nov 09 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Tue Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Wed Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Fri Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live