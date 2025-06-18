HARDY Cancels European Dates of ‘Jim Bob Tour’

Country-rocker HARDY has cancelled a round of European dates on his “Jim Bob World Tour” this spring.

“I have decided to cancel the European leg of the Jim Bob Tour,” HARDY said in a social media post. “It wasn’t an easy decision but one I had to make for my band, crew, and my family. Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.”

Ticketholders can receive refunds via point of purchase.

HARDY was slated to kick-off the run on June 19 at Copenhagen’s Copenhell Festival, followed by gigs like Pinkpop in Netherlands, Belgium’s Graspop, and Melkweg in Amsterdam, as well as the O2 Academy in Glasgow, O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, Waterfront Hall in Belfest, and Dublin’s National Stadium.

The “TRUCK BED” singer is slated to return to North America in July, starting with Country Thunder Wisconsin on July 18, stopping in cities throughout the summer like Hartford, Bangor, Kansas City, Hershey, Atlanta, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. The North American run is set to conclude at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 24.

The North American dates are still set to move forward as planned.

Find HARDY’s full list of upcoming “Jim Bob” tour dates below:

HARDY JIM BOB World Tour Dates 2025



July 18—Country Thunder Wisconsin—Twin Lakes, WI

July 19—Great Jones County Fair—Monticello, IA

August 7—WE Fest—Detroit Lakes, MN

August 9—Voices of America Country Music Festival—West Chester Township, OH

August 10—Boots & Hearts Festival—Oro-Medonte, ON

August 14—T-Mobile Center—Kansas City, MO

August 15—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD

August 16—Somerset Amphitheater—Somerset, WI

August 21—Van Andel Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

August 22—Pine Knob Music Theatre—Clarkston, MI

August 29—Maine Savings Amphitheater—Bangor, ME

August 30—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, CT

September 4—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview—Syracuse, NY

September 5—The Pavilion at Star Lake—Burgettstown, PA

September 6—Hersheypark Stadium—Hershey, PA

September 11—Brandon Amphitheater—Brandon, MS

September 12—Coca-Cola Amphitheater—Birmingham, AL

September 13—CCNB Amphitheatre—Simpsonville, SC

September 18—Lakewood Amphitheatre—Atlanta, GA

September 19—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, FL

September 20—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, FL

September 24—Madison Square Garden—New York City, NY