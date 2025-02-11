HARDY is gearing up for his JIM BOB World Tour, which will span major arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S., feature festival performances, and include his debut European headlining shows.

Hardy’s first performance is scheduled for April 12 at Country Thunder Arizona. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Atlanta and Tampa before wrapping up on September 24 at Madison Square Garden. International stops include Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, UK and Ireland.

Supporting acts for the tour include Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus, and McCoy Moore, who are set to join him on select dates.

Additionally, HARDY is scheduled to perform at Sand In My Boots festival on the Gulf Shores of Alabama, Voices of America Country Music Festival, and Boots & Hearts Festival.

Notably, the tour announcement comes on the heels of HARDY’s first-ever live album, HARDY (Live From Red Rocks). His latest full-length project, Quit!!, debuted at No. 1 in 2024.

Fans looking to secure their spot can take advantage of pre-sales starting February 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional details are available at HARDY’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

HARDY JIM BOB World Tour Dates

April 12—Country Thunder Arizona—Florence, AZ

May 16 – May 18—Sand In My Boots—Gulf Shores, AL

May 22—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre—Chula Vista, CA

May 23—T-Mobile Arena—Las Vegas, NV

May 24—Glen Helen Amphitheater—San Bernardino, CA

May 29—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre—Salt Lake City, UT

May 30—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater—Nampa, ID

May 31—Cascades Amphitheater—Ridgefield, WA

June 5—Save Mart Center—Fresno, CA

June 6—Kia Forum—Los Angeles, CA

June 7—Shoreline Amphitheatre—Mountain View, CA

June 13—Tailgate N’ Tallboys—Bloomington, IL

June 14—The Country Fest—North Lawrence, OH

June 19—Copenhell—Copenhagen, Denmark

June 21—Pinkpop Festival—Landgraff, Netherlands

June 22—Graspop Metal Meeting—Dessel, Belgium

June 23—Melkweg— Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 25—O2 Academy —Birmingham, U.K.

June 27—O2 Academy Brixton—London, U.K.

June 29—O2 Victoria Warehouse—Manchester, U.K.

June 30—O2 Academy—Glasgow, U.K.

July 2—Waterfront Hall—Belfast, Northern Ireland§

July 3—National Stadium—Dublin, Ireland§

July 18—Country Thunder Wisconsin—Twin Lakes, WI

July 19—Great Jones County Fair—Monticello, IA

August 7—WE Fest—Detroit Lakes, MN

August 9—Voices of America Country Music Festival—West Chester Township, OH

August 10—Boots & Hearts Festival—Oro-Medonte, ON

August 14—T-Mobile Center—Kansas City, MO

August 15—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD

August 16—Somerset Amphitheater—Somerset, WI

August 21—Van Andel Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

August 22—Pine Knob Music Theatre—Clarkston, MI

August 29—Maine Savings Amphitheater—Bangor, ME

August 30—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, CT

September 4—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview—Syracuse, NY

September 5—The Pavilion at Star Lake—Burgettstown, PA

September 6—Hersheypark Stadium—Hershey, PA

September 11—Brandon Amphitheater—Brandon, MS

September 12—Coca-Cola Amphitheater—Birmingham, AL

September 13—CCNB Amphitheatre—Simpsonville, SC

September 18—Lakewood Amphitheatre—Atlanta, GA

September 19—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, FL

September 20—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, FL

September 24—Madison Square Garden—New York City, NY