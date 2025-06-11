Kerry Washington Joins Producing Team for ‘Duke & Roya’ Off-Broadway Run

Kerry Washington, alongside producing partner Pilar Savone, has officially joined the producing team of Off Broadway’s “Duke & Roya,” Charles Randolph-Wright’s latest theatrical work.

Through their Simpson Street production company, Washington and Savone will support the new play’s 11-week run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York’s West Village, beginning June 10.

In a joint statement, Washington and Savone noted that “we are beyond excited to be joining the producing team of Duke & Roya and to support bringing new work to the stage.”

“The piece is emotionally rich, timely, and manages to be romantic and funny in all the right places,” the pair said. “It is bold, intimate, sharp, and says something urgent about what it means to live with fear but not in it. That spirit is what drew us to the project.

“With a top-notch cast led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur and an exceptional creative team, we look forward to welcoming audiences to the Lortel Theatre this summer.”

Washington has previously appeared on Broadway in “Race” and “American Son.” As a producer, she earned a Tony nomination for her involvement in the recent revivals of “Purlie Victorious” and “Gypsy.” She is also slated to star in “The Whoopi Monologues,” an Off-Broadway revival of Whoopi Goldberg’s seminal solo show.

The production’s cast of “Duke & Roya” includes Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur in the title roles, joined by Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani. Understudies recently announced for the engagement include Ariana Afradi, Shirine Babb, René David Ifrah, and Jequrey Slaton.

The creative team features original music by Ronvé O’Daniel, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Snowber Sabrina Spanta, lighting by Amina Alexander, projections by Caite Hevner, and sound design with additional music by Taylor J. Williams. TT Partners provides general management services.

Washington and Savone join a producing team that includes previously announced names such as Get Lifted Film Co.’s Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, John Legend, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Take Two Entertainment, Laura Ivey, Janet Brenner, and Smada Media.

Tickets and additional information can be found at DukeandRoya.com.