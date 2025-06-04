Lincoln Center Theater Unveils 2025-2026 Season

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its full 2025-2026 season lineup, marking the first under new Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Among the most anticipated productions is “The Whoopi Monologues,” an Off-Broadway revival of Whoopi Goldberg’s seminal solo show.

The new Off-Broadway production will feature Emmy winner Kerry Washington and Tony nominee Kara Young in leading roles, with direction by Whitney White. Performances are set to begin July 6, 2026, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, with an official opening night slated for July 14.

Washington and Young will be joined by three additional performers, whose names will be announced at a later date. The production revisits Goldberg’s 1984 Broadway debut, which earned her multiple awards, including Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle honors, and was later adapted for an HBO special that won a Grammy. Goldberg revived the show on Broadway in 2004 under the title “Whoopi,” receiving a Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Additionally, the season will see the U.S. premiere of “Kyoto,” a political drama by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson. The play, co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, is set to begin performances October 8, 2025, with an official opening on November 3.

Holiday programming will feature a new staging of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The production will run from December 16, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

At the Claire Tow Theater, LCT3 will present “The Comedy Series,” a performance featuring three comedians working on new material live before an audience. Jenny Slate has been confirmed as one of the featured performers, with additional names to be announced. The series will begin in October.

Also set for the season is “Night Side Songs,” a new musical from Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour, directed by Taibi Magar. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s observation that “illness is the night side of life,” the production explores the stories of patients, doctors, and caregivers. Previews will begin February 14, 2026, ahead of a March 2 opening.

Other highlights include Julia May Jonas’ “A Woman Among Women,” beginning May 16, 2026, following runs at The Bushwick Starr and New Georges. Lincoln Center Theater will also mount a Broadway revival of “Ragtime,” directed by deBessonet, with performances starting September 16, 2025, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and an October 16 opening.

The season will round out with a playwright-curated reading series at the Tow and a July 30 Silent Disco Listening Party for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ concept album “Warriors,” with Miranda and Davis in attendance.

“I am honored to welcome these beautiful artists to Lincoln Center Theater, and to roll out the red carpet for audiences next year in my first season as artistic director,” says deBessonet in a statement.

“The richness and range of work speaks to theatre as a place for wonder, truth, and heart—a place where democracy thrives, and we can experience a restored sense of human connection. I’m excited for all that is to come, and grateful to steward this magnificent theatre into its next glorious chapter.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit lct.org.