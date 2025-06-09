‘Kowalski’ to Transfer to Broadway Following Off-Broadway Run

The Minskoff Theatre | Photo by Rob Young from United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons

“Kowalski,” a play inspired by the early relationship between Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando, is headed to Broadway this fall. Production representatives confirmed the transfer, with dates and a venue still to be announced.

Written by Greg Ostrin and directed by Colin Hanlon, “Kowalski” follows the first meeting between Tennessee Williams and a young Marlon Brando as they forge a creative bond that would lead to the film, “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

The play made its Off-Broadway debut at The Duke on 42nd Street earlier this year, running from January 12 through February 23. The original cast featured Robin Lord Taylor as Tennessee Williams and Brandon Flynn as Marlon Brando.

Also in the cast were Alison Cimmet as Margo Jones, Ellie Ricker as Jo, and Sebastian Treviño as Pancho Rodriguez. Casting for the Broadway production has not yet been announced.

The Off-Broadway staging included a creative team led by costume designer Lisa Zinni, scenic designer David Gallo, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, and sound designer Bill Toles. Movement specialist Nancy Renee Braun also contributed, along with casting director Stephen DeAngelis. General management was provided by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

Produced Off-Broadway by Helm Capital, Kathleen K. Johnson, Willette & Manny Klausner, Grace Street Creative, Jeffrey Sherman, Nathan Hughes, Karl E. Held, Alexander Robertson, and Faried Assad, the production will again be executive produced by Broadway Engine for its Broadway transfer.

Further information regarding ticket sales, opening night, and venue location will be released at a later date. Updates will be available through the production’s official website at KowalskiOnStage.com.