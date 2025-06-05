Las Vegas Aces Extend Ticketing Partnership with AXS

The Las Vegas Aces are extending their longstanding partnership with AXS, continuing a collaboration that has been central to the team’s fan experience since 2016.

Under the renewed agreement, AXS remains the official ticketing partner of the back-to-back WNBA champions, supporting the Aces’ continued growth and helping manage rising ticket demand at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The platform’s mobile ticketing technology, including AXS Mobile ID, will continue to serve fans seeking a seamless and secure entry experience.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and AXS has been instrumental in helping us connect with them in innovative and efficient ways,” Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas said in a press release. “We’re excited to continue this partnership and take the game-day experience to new heights.”

| READ: VegasTickets.com, Las Vegas Aces Launch Multi-Year Fan Experience Partnership |

The partnership includes exclusive in-arena activations, such as LED signage and in-game contests presented by AXS. The company will also maintain visibility through the Aces’ digital channels, including integration with the team’s mobile app and website.

Mason Donley, Head of Sports and Subscriptions at AXS, praised the continued collaboration. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Las Vegas Aces, one of the most exciting teams in professional sports,” he said. “We are committed to offering solutions to make it easier for our clients to do business, drive revenue and delight fans.”

AXS has built a strong presence in the Las Vegas market, providing ticketing services for several of the city’s top venues and franchises, including the Vegas Golden Knights, UFC Apex, T-Mobile Arena, and multiple theaters and entertainment properties along the Strip.

Tickets for the Aces’ 2025 season are available at AXS.com and aces.wnba.com.