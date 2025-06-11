MARINA Sets Dates for 2025 ‘Princess Of Power’ Tour Across North America

MARINA has announced the dates for her upcoming Princess Of Power North American headline tour.

The tour will begin on Saturday, September 6 in Seattle, Washington, with a show at Showbox SoDo. From there, MARINA will visit several major cities including Denver, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. Notable stops along the way include the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, HISTORY in Toronto, Roadrunner in Boston, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Joining MARINA on select dates are support acts Coco & Clair Clair and Australian singer Mallrat.

In addition to the headline tour, MARINA is scheduled to perform at several major festivals throughout the summer and fall. Her upcoming appearances include Osheaga, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, and Mexico’s Corona Capital.

Presale tickets for the Princess Of Power tour will be available starting Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. General public ticket sales will follow on Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit MARIANA’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/13 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN **

08/02 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL **

08/03 – Osheaga – Montreal, QC **

08/08 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA **

09/06 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA +

09/07 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC +

09/10 – Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR +

09/12 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT +

09/13 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO +

09/15 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN ➹

09/16 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI ➹

09/18 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON ➹

09/20 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT ➹

09/21 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA ➹

09/24 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA ➹

09/25 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY ➹

09/28 – All Things Go – Washington, D.C. **

09/29 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA ➹

10/01 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN ➹

10/02 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA ➹

10/04 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX **

10/07 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX ➹

10/09 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX ➹

10/11 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX **

10/13 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ ➹

10/14 – Fox Theater – Pomona, CA ➹

10/16 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ➹

10/17 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA ➹

11/15 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX **

** Festival Appearance

+ Coco & Clair Clair Supporting

➹ Mallrat Supporting