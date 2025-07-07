Backstreet Boys Unveil ‘Terminal’ Fan Experience at The Venetian Ahead of Sphere Residency

Backstreet Boys are kicking off a packed weekend in Las Vegas with a fan-first celebration of their legacy.

To mark both the launch of their new album Millennium 2.0 and the opening of their residency at Sphere, the group has partnered with Vibee to debut an immersive experience — the Backstreet Boys Terminal — at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The interactive installation, which opens Thursday, July 10, invites fans to journey through the group’s decades-spanning career. Styled like an airport terminal in homage to their 1999 breakthrough album Millennium, the experience includes a full replica of the MTV Total Request Live studio, where the group was a staple during the height of their pop dominance.

The Terminal also features a private-jet themed photo booth, Millennium tour stop map, themed airport lounges, and dressing rooms modeled after each band member. Visitors can explore rare memorabilia and shop exclusive merchandise from brands including Madeworn and Anti Social Social Club. Vibee VIP pass holders will have access to perks like a private lounge, early entry, and express shopping lanes.

The fan experience coincides with two major milestones: the group’s new album and their historic debut at Sphere. Millennium 2.0, out Friday, July 11 via Sony Legacy, celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original Millennium album. The deluxe reissue includes 25 tracks, featuring remastered originals, live recordings, demos, and alternate cuts, including a new version of “I Want It That Way.” The album will be available for purchase on-site at the Terminal.

The same night, the Backstreet Boys will become the first pop group to perform at Sphere, launching a 24-show residency that runs select nights through August 24. The production promises a visual spectacle featuring the Millennium album performed live alongside fan-favorite hits.

The Backstreet Boys Terminal will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on show weeks only. It’s located on the second floor of the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian Resort, adjacent to the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Concert and VIP packages, including access to the Terminal and hotel options, are available now via Vibee at backstreetboys.vibee.com.

The Backstreet Boys rose to fame in the late ’90s with their debut self-titled in 1996, followed by Backstreet’s Back in 1997. They garnered massive attention with Millennium, which dropped in 1999, anchored with the global hit “I Want It That Way.” They returned with Black & Blue in 2000 and Never Gone in 2005. While Richardson left the group in 2006, the group continued as a quartet, releasing albums in 2007 and 2009. Richardson rejoined in 2012 and they released their fully independent record In a World Like This to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2013.

In 2019, the band returned with DNA; the record, featuring “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and “Chances,” debuted at No. 1. The Backstreet Boys became the first boyband to top the U.S. album charts in three decades. The group just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2023.

Find the Backstreet Boys’ full residency dates below:

Backstreet Boys | ‘Into The Millenium’ Residency at Sphere

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Sunday August 10, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025