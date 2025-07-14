‘Beau the Musical’ Extends Off-Broadway Run

Originally scheduled to close July 27, the show will now continue for an additional week, with performances running through August 3 at 154 Christopher Street, formerly known as the New Ohio Theatre.

Presented by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with The StoryLine Project, the world premiere production began performances on June 6. “Beau the Musical” was created and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar.

The musical follows the story of Ace Baker, a young queer man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers his grandfather, long presumed dead, is still alive.

Matt Rodin leads the cast as Ace, with Chris Blisset as Beau. The production also features Amelia Cormack as Raven, Andrea Goss as Nurse/Karina/Le-Ann, Cory Jeacoma as Ferris, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, Derek J. Stoltenberg as Dennis, and Matt Wolpe as Larry. Standbys include Seth Eliser, Tyler Donovan McCall, Pearl Rhein, and Lauren Jeanne Thomas.

The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Music supervision is provided by Chris Gurr. The creative team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen, costume designer Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Jordana Brenica, and prop designer Sean Frank.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit beauthemusical.com.