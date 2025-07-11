‘Dilaria’ Extends Off-Broadway Run Through August 8

The world premiere production of Julia Randall’s “Dilaria” has announced an extension of its Off-Broadway run. Performances, which began June 18 at DR2 Theatre, will now continue through August 8.

Directed by Alex Keegan, “Dilaria” stars Ella Stiller in the title role, with Chiara Aurelia as Georgia and Christopher Briney as Noah. Aurelia will depart the production after her final performance on July 13. Tessa Albertson will join the company in the role of Georgia beginning July 15.

Set in the world of social media and true crime fandom, “Dilaria” follows a wealthy young woman who discovers that nothing garners more attention online than the sudden, tragic death of a peer.

Randall previously shared in a statement, “My interest as a writer is over the series of complex questions that arise when a woman is declared to be ‘difficult’ or ‘evil,” she said,

“I often ask myself how can I objectively play both sides of a character’s morality, and where do those lines blur with an audience’s predeterminations around the ideas presented?”

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, lighting designer Paige Seber, costume designer Lily Cunicelli, and video designer Erin Sullivan.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Dilaria.com.