Luke Newton to Star in Off-Broadway Play ‘House of McQueen’

Luke Newton is getting ready to take on the role of late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen in the new Off-Broadway play “House of McQueen.”

The production will be staged at The Mansion at Hudson Yards, a newly opened venue in Manhattan.

Newton, known for his role as Colin in Netflix’s Bridgerton, has previous stage experience, including roles in the West End productions of “The Book of Mormon” and Neil LaBute’s “The Shape of Things.”

Written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, “House of McQueen” begins previews on August 19, with an official opening night scheduled for September 9. The play explores McQueen’s life and career, from his early beginnings as a rising designer, through the creation of his globally recognized fashion house, and ending with his death in 2010 at the age of 40.

“House of McQueen” is produced by Rick Lazes, with Gary James serving as creative director. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

To stay up-to-date on the latest details and cast announcements, theatergoers can visit TheHouseOfMcQueen.com.