Beyoncé Wraps Cowboy Carter Tour as Highest-Grossing Country Tour in History

Beyoncé officially wrapped her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour on July 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The singer made history with over $400 million in ticket sales, making it the highest grossing country tour of all time.

The 32-date stadium tour began on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and spanned multiple cities across the United States and Europe.

The run included stops in only nine cities—seven in the United States, plus London and Paris. Beyoncé performed four shows in Atlanta, five in both Los Angeles and New York, and six in London. More than 1.5 million fans attended the shows over its three-month run.

Billboard reported that the Cowboy Carter tour is the shortest tour across any genre to earn more than $400 million. It also extends Beyoncé’s record as the highest grossing Black artist and the highest grossing R&B artist in history.

Notably, the Cowboy Carter tour also broke the record at the Stade de France. The singer’s three sold-out shows in Paris generated $39 million across the three dates. Additionally, she set new records at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing in more than $61,500,000 during a six-night run in London.