Broadway’s ‘Call Me Izzy’ Extends Run at Studio 54

The Broadway production of “Call Me Izzy” has extended its limited engagement at Studio 54 by one week. Originally scheduled to close earlier, the one-woman play will now run through August 24.

Jean Smart, who has been recovering from a knee injury since July 8, will return to the stage on July 22. Two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day has been performing in Smart’s absence and will continue in the role through July 20.

Producers Robert Ahrens, Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin said in a joint statement, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with the legendary Jean Smart.”

“Her determination to return to the stage following her knee injury, and to now extend, is not only a testament to her professionalism and dedication, but is also an inspiration, as she ensures the story of the brave and resilient Izzy, and the many stories and humans she represents, continues to be told.”

The production is directed by Sarna Lapine and features scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting design by Donald Holder, costume design by Tom Broecker, sound design by Beth Lake, wig design by Richard Martin, and original music by T Bone Burnett. Casting is by David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery of Caparelliotis Casting.

Smart, a six-time Emmy Award winner, is making her first Broadway appearance in 25 years. She last appeared on stage opposite Nathan Lane in the 2000 revival of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit CallMeIzzyPlay.com.