Broadway’s Revival of ‘Gypsy’ to Sets Early Closing Date

The current Broadway revival of “Gypsy,” will end its run earlier than previously announced.

The production, which began performances at the Majestic Theatre in December 2024, will play its final performance on August 17. It was originally scheduled to continue through at least October 5.

By the time of its closing, the revival will have played 28 preview performances and 269 regular performances. Directed by George C. Wolfe, the production opened officially on December 19, 2024.

Audra McDonald stars as Rose in the revival and earned her 11th Tony nomination for the role, making her the most Tony-nominated performer in Broadway history. She also holds the record for the most Tony Awards won by a performer, with six.

The cast also includes Danny Burstein as Herbie and Joy Woods as Louise, both of whom received 2025 Tony nominations. Other cast members include Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa, Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Miss Mazeppa, Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra, Jacob Ming-Trent as Uncle Jocko, Kyleigh Denae Vickers as Baby Louise, and Marley Lianne Gomes and Jade Smith alternating as Baby June.

Tryphena Wade is the standby for Rose. Montego Glover, who recently filled in during McDonald’s scheduled absence, will perform the role of Rose during Sunday matinees for the remainder of the run.

Producers include Tom Kirdahy, Mara Isaacs, Kevin Ryan, and Diane Scott Carter. A cast album is currently in production with producers David Caddick, David Lai, and Andy Einhorn.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit GypsyBway.com.