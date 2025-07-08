Brody Grant Sets Final Performance in ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway

Brody Grant has announced his final performance date in the Broadway production “The Outsiders,” set for September 21 at the Jacobs Theatre.

Grant made his Broadway debut in “The Outsiders,” earning multiple accolades for his performance. In addition to his Tony nomination, he received a Theatre World Award and nominations for the Grammy, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards. He first developed the role in early workshops and starred in the 2023 pre-Broadway tryout at La Jolla Playhouse.

“The Outsiders,” which opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, is based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film adaptation. The musical is set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, and follows Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their group of friends as they struggle for survival and identity in a divided community.

The show features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Levine.

At the 2024 Tony Awards, “The Outsiders” won Best Musical. The production also received Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Musical, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.

The current Broadway cast includes Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit OutsidersMusical.com.