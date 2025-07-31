Cast Set for Broadway Premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire’s ‘The Balusters’

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced new cast members for the Broadway world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire’s new play “The Balusters.”

The production is scheduled to open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in spring 2026. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon will direct.

The cast includes Marylouise Burke as Penny Bewell, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kyra Marshall, and Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“The Balusters” is a Manhattan Theatre Club commission and marks Lindsay-Abaire’s return to Broadway following the success of “Kimberly Akimbo.” The story takes place in a small-town neighborhood association that becomes embroiled in conflict over a proposed stop sign on a quiet residential street.

Manhattan Theatre Club has not yet announced specific performance dates for “The Balusters.” More information on the production can be found at ManhattanTheatreClub.com.