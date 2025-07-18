New Cast Announced for Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’

A new cast will join the Broadway production of “Oh, Mary!” beginning August 4, when Jinkx Monsoon takes over the lead role of Mary Todd Lincoln.

Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jenn Harris will join the cast alongside Monsoon. Urie will play Mary’s Teacher, Nanjiani will appear as Mary’s Husband, and Harris will portray Mary’s Chaperone. Tony Macht, who originated the role of Mary’s Husband’s Assistant in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway runs, will remain with the production through September 28.

The role marks the Broadway debut for both Nanjiani and Harris.

The incoming cast replaces Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh, and Tituss Burgess, who will all play their final performances on August 2.

| RELATED: James Monroe Iglehart to Join Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ This Summer |

Written by Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!” is a dark comedy that follows a fictionalized version of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The play portrays Mary as a cabaret-obsessed alcoholic in what is described in production notes as being told “through the lens of an idiot.”

The play premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in early 2024 and was extended three times before transferring to Broadway. It opened at the Lyceum Theatre in the summer of 2024. It is the first production in the Lyceum Theatre’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week.

At the 2025 Tony Awards, “Oh, Mary!” won two honors: Best Lead Actor in a Play for Escola and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton. Escola has since departed the production.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit OhMaryPlay.com.