Co-Op Live Manchester Named ‘A Greener Arena 2025’

Co-op Live in Manchester has been recognized with the “Highly Commended” certification from A Greener Future as part of its 2025 A Greener Arena program.

The award highlights venues that make significant efforts to reduce their environmental impact, engage with the local community, and implement sustainable innovations.

The certification follows a 12-month evaluation that took place from May 2024 to May 2025. The assessment covered areas such as carbon emissions, energy use, accessibility, community engagement, and visitor wellbeing.

In a statement, Guy Dunstan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Co-op Live, said that “we are incredibly proud to receive the ‘Highly Commended’ award from A Greener Future.”

“Sustainability isn’t just a feature of Co-op Live, it’s one of our founding principles,” Dunstan said. “From renewable energy and rainwater reuse to inclusive design and community giving, we’ve built this arena to do things differently and set a new standard for live entertainment.”

Co-op Live is powered entirely by renewable electricity. The arena uses smart energy systems, low-energy lighting, and rainwater-flushing toilets. Solar panels and rainwater capture technology are also built into the venue’s design.

The arena is accessible via public transport and includes 240 covered bike spaces. The CityLink Walking Route, developed in partnership with The Climate Pledge, provides a pedestrian route from the city centre.

In addition to environmental efforts, Co-op Live includes several accessibility features. All levels are step-free. Hearing loops, audio enhancements, gender-neutral bathrooms, multi-faith prayer rooms, a quiet space, and a dog spending room are available to guests.

Food and drink offerings prioritize locally sourced options and waste reduction. The venue also works with artists to offer fully plant-based catering at select events.

The arena’s partnership with the Co-op Foundation supports youth-led community initiatives. Co-op Live has pledged to raise at least £1 million annually for the foundation and other charities.

A Greener Future assessors commended the venue for its approach to environmental planning and design.

“Co-op Live opened in 2024 as an impressive new venue fully powered by renewable electricity, and harnessing solar energy and rainwater capture in its design,” organizers said in a press release.

“Surrounding landscaping extends to a new walking route to the city centre, working in partnership with Manchester City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester to improve the public realm not just for gig-goers but also local communities.”