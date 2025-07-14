Corpus Christi considers dumping OVG after CEO’s indictment

Fallout from the federal bid‑rigging case that cost Oak View Group (OVG) its chief executive is spreading Texas, where several Corpus Christi City Council members say they will push to terminate the company’s management contract for the American Bank Center at a meeting this week.

City Manager Peter Zanoni confirmed staff are “gathering facts” to brief the council on options for ending the deal, which began in 2022 and put OVG360 — the venue‑services arm of OVG — in charge of booking, food and beverage, and commercial rights at the 10,000‑seat arena. “We’re getting ready to talk to City Council next Tuesday,” Zanoni told local station KIII‑TV.

Councilman Eric Cantu, an outspoken critic of OVG’s handling of the venue, said the indictment of former CEO Tim Leiweke is the final straw. “I do not want to be doing business with OVG360. … They lost the public trust. They need to pack their bags and get out of Corpus Christi,” Cantu said. Colleagues Roland Barrera and Carolyn Vaughn echoed that sentiment, with Vaughn describing the matter as “a moral issue” that gives the city “cause to say enough is enough.”

Tensions with OVG pre‑date the federal charges. In May, OVG drew fire for halting a proposed $20 million naming‑rights deal with personal‑injury attorney Thomas J. Henry after complaints from other bidders. Council members publicly questioned OVG360’s diligence and demanded the process be reopened, warning the company was “on thin ice” if delays continued.

Why the indictment matters

The council’s renewed push follows the U.S. Department of Justice’s July 9 indictment of Leiweke, who allegedly conspired with rival developer Legends to rig the 2018 competition to develop the University of Texas’ Moody Center. OVG agreed to pay $15 million to settle related corporate charges; Leiweke faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.

Leiweke resigned the same day, shifting to vice chair of OVG’s board, and the company named OVG360 president Chris Granger as his successor. TicketNews previously reported that leadership shake‑up, but Corpus Christi officials say the management change does little to restore confidence.

What comes next

Under the current agreement, either the city or OVG can terminate for cause with 90 days’ notice. City attorneys are expected to present legal options — including claims that the indictment tarnishes OVG’s “good reputation” clause — before council members vote. If OVG is ousted, the city could bring the arena in‑house temporarily or issue an expedited request for proposals.

The American Bank Center hosts the ECHL’s IceRays, Texas A&M‑Corpus Christi basketball, touring concerts and family shows. A change in operator could delay bookings in the short term, but council members argue reputational risk and stalled sponsorship revenue outweigh potential disruption.

“Ultimately this is about protecting taxpayers and restoring public confidence in how our arena is run,” Barrera said. “We have a great facility; we just need a partner that shares our values and delivers results.”

The council’s regular meeting begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15. A vote to sever the OVG contract would trigger a transition period extending at least through the end of the summer, but city officials say they are prepared to move quickly if the measure passes.