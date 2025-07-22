Dead & Co. to Stream 60th Anniversary Concert at IMAX Theaters

The iconic rockers of Dead & Co are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Grateful Dead with three huge hometown shows this August. Deadheads unable to attend will now be able to catch the show with a special live IMAX screening.

Dead & Co’s hometown shows will take place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 1, 2, and 3. The live screening will take place at 30 IMAX theaters across the U.S. on August 3 at 5:30 p.m. PT — running approximately three and a half hours.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now via IMAX’s website. Attendees will receive a collectible mini poster and lanyard with their ticket.

Those hoping to catch Dead & Co live in-person are still available via the band’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The band, formed in 2015, includes Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir on guitar and vocals and longtime drummer/percussionist Mickey Hart. They are joined by guitarist John Mayer, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and bassist Oteil Burbridge. While original drummer Bill Kreutzmann was part of the initial lineup, he exited the group in 2023, just before the band embarked on what was billed as their “final tour” last summer.

Earlier this year, Dead & Co embarked on their second residency at The Sphere, which was dubbed a “must-see” immersive experience.