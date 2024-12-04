The iconic rockers of Dead & Company are returning to the Las Vegas Sphere next year to honor their 10th anniversary.

“Dead Forever 2025” will play 18 shows throughout March, which the band noted in a press release will be their “only Sphere shows in 2025.”

An artist ticket pre-sale is set for Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PT, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, December December 12th at 10:00 a.m. PT (use code JOY). A general public ticket on-sale is set for Friday, December 13th. Travel and VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, December 5th. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for free membership offer).

This marks Dead & Company’s second residency at The Sphere. Earlier this year, they appeared at the iconic venue for a residency which was extended due to the show’s “must-see” immersive experience.

The band, formed in 2015, includes Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir on guitar and vocals and longtime drummer/percussionist Mickey Hart. They are joined by guitarist John Mayer, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and bassist Oteil Burbridge. While original drummer Bill Kreutzmann was part of the initial lineup, he exited the group in 2023, just before the band embarked on what was billed as their “final tour” last summer.

Find Dead & Company’s full round of upcoming residency dates below:

Dead & Company | Dead Forever at Las Vegas Sphere – 2025:

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17