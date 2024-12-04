The iconic rockers of Dead & Company are returning to the Las Vegas Sphere next year to honor their 10th anniversary.
“Dead Forever 2025” will play 18 shows throughout March, which the band noted in a press release will be their “only Sphere shows in 2025.”
An artist ticket pre-sale is set for Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PT, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, December December 12th at 10:00 a.m. PT (use code JOY). A general public ticket on-sale is set for Friday, December 13th. Travel and VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, December 5th. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for free membership offer).
This marks Dead & Company’s second residency at The Sphere. Earlier this year, they appeared at the iconic venue for a residency which was extended due to the show’s “must-see” immersive experience.
The band, formed in 2015, includes Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir on guitar and vocals and longtime drummer/percussionist Mickey Hart. They are joined by guitarist John Mayer, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and bassist Oteil Burbridge. While original drummer Bill Kreutzmann was part of the initial lineup, he exited the group in 2023, just before the band embarked on what was billed as their “final tour” last summer.
Find Dead & Company’s full round of upcoming residency dates below:
Dead & Company | Dead Forever at Las Vegas Sphere – 2025:
Thursday, March 20
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Thursday, March 27
Friday, March 28
Saturday, March 29
Thursday, April 17
Friday, April 18
Saturday, April 19
Thursday, April 24
Friday, April 25
Saturday, April 26
Friday, May 9
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Thursday, May 15
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17