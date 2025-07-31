‘Elf the Musical’ to Tour U.S. for Holiday Season

“Elf the Musical” will tour the United States this holiday season following its 2024 Broadway run.

The national tour begins November 1 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ohio. Additional stops include major cities such as Little Rock, Chicago, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, the production is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema film “Elf” starring Will Ferrell.

The story follows Buddy, a human who is accidentally raised by elves at the North Pole after crawling into Santa’s bag as a baby. When he learns the truth about his background, he travels to New York City in search of his birth father.

The stage version of “Elf” features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, and music by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2010 and returned in 2012. Its most recent Broadway staging at the Marquis Theatre in 2024 was a box office success.

Choreography for the tour will be by Liam Steel. The creative team also includes Tim Goodchild, Patrick Woodroffe, Gareth Owen, Ian William Galloway, and Sam Cox. Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, with dance arrangements by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Phil Reno, and music direction by Nate Patten.

Casting for the tour has not yet been announced. Full tour dates are available at ElfMusicalTour.com.