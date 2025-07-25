‘The Great Gatsby’ Musical Sets Dates for 2026 North American Tour

The Broadway musical “The Great Gatsby” will launch its first North American tour in early 2026. The run will begin January 31 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, and continues through multiple U.S. cities.

Following its Baltimore engagement, the production will travel to Louisville, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Kansas City, New Orleans, Greenville, Toledo, Appleton, Chicago, Durham, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Boston, Grand Rapids, Madison, and Charlotte.

The musical opened at the Broadway Theatre on April 25, 2024, and is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel of the same name. The production features a score by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs the production, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Producer Chunsoo Shin noted in a statement that “with the London production in full swing and the eagerly awaited Seoul production starting performances next week, we are thrilled to keep the green light shining bright as we announce these full dates for the inaugural 2026 season of the North American tour.”

“Audiences have continued to celebrate and support this captivating and vivid portrayal of Fitzgerald’s world across the globe, and we are excited to extend the invitation to Jay Gatsby’s party to communities across North America,” Shin said.

The show features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Hair and wig design is by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Music direction is by Daniel Edmonds, with orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg. Billy Jay Stein of Strike Audio serves as music producer.

Complete tour details are available at BroadwayGatsby.com/Tour.