Full Cast Announced for Disney’s Upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” National Tour

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming national tour of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” This marks the first North American staging of the production by Disney Theatrical Productions in over 25 years.

The tour is set to begin performances June 25 in Schenectady, New York, with an official opening engagement scheduled for July in Chicago.

Leading the cast are Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast, both of whom were previously confirmed in the starring roles. Newly announced principal cast members include Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts, and Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth.

Harry Francis joins the company as Le Fou, with Kevin Ligon as Maurice, Holly Ann Butler as Madame de la Grande Bouche, and Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette. The role of Chip will be shared by Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Levi Blaise Coleman.

The ensemble features Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Masumi Iwai, Darrell T. Joe, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Sam Rose Pearson, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel, and Kate Wesler.

The production will reunite several members of the original Broadway creative team. Composer Alan Menken, who wrote the film’s score alongside late lyricist Howard Ashman, will return, with additional lyrics by Tim Rice. Linda Woolverton, who penned the original book, will also reprise her role.

Matt West is set to direct and choreograph, with Stanley A. Meyer designing the scenery, Ann Hould-Ward overseeing costume design, Natasha Katz handling lighting design, and Jim Steinmeyer contributing illusion design.

The tour will feature updated dance music arrangements by David Chase, with orchestrations by Danny Troob and music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin. John Shivers will design sound, while projection and video design will be provided by Darrel Maloney. Hair and makeup design will be handled by David H. Lawrence. Production supervision is by Jason Trubitt, general management by Myriah Bash, and executive producing duties by Anne Quart.

Based on Disney’s 1991 Academy Award-winning animated film, “Beauty and the Beast” premiered on Broadway in 1994, playing 5,461 performances before closing in 2007. The original production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won for Best Costume Design.

Disney’s previous North American tours of the musical ran from 1995 to 2003, reaching over 5.7 million theatergoers across nearly 2,900 performances. The musical is currently playing in Australia.

Additional details and ticket information are available at BeautyandtheBeasttheMusical.com.