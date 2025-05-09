Broadway’s ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ Sets 2026 National Tour

The Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending” will launch a national tour in fall 2026. The multi-year engagement will kick off at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre before traveling to more than 30 cities across the United States.

Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, shared that “we’re thrilled to launch the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending in the vibrant city of Baltimore, where the spirit of innovation and storytelling runs deep.”

“It’s the perfect place to begin this journey of heart, humor, and unexpected connection,” Legler said.

The announcement arrives as the production continues its run at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened last November. The production is among the most Tony-nominated shows of the season, earning 10 nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Will Aronson and Hue Park, Best Book, and Best Direction of a Musical for Michael Arden.

Starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, the Broadway musical centers on Claire and Oliver, two discarded Helperbots living in Seoul, South Korea. As the two form an unlikely bond, their story unfolds as a futuristic romance. The production features music by Aronson, lyrics by Park, and a book by the duo.

Director Michael Arden, currently helming the Broadway staging, will return to lead the tour’s creative team. The production design will once again feature contributions from scenic and additional video designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Clint Ramos, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Peter Hylenski, and video designer George Reeve. The music team includes supervisor Deborah Abramson and director John Yun.

While specific casting for the touring production has yet to be announced, the tour’s initial itinerary will include stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, and Providence, among other cities. Additional tour dates and venues are expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

For more information on the national tour and ticketing details as they become available, theatergoers can visit MaybeHappyEnding.com.