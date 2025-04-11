‘The Who’s Tommy’ Delays North American Tour

The North American tour of the Broadway revival “The Who’s Tommy” has been postponed to fall 2026.

The production was originally set to kick-off at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Rhode Island this fall, however, according “The Who’s Tommy” website, the show will be pushed back by one year. No details have emerged regarding the postponement at this time.

“The Who’s Tommy” first appeared on Broadway in 1993 with an engagement running through June 1995. It earned the creative duo five Tony Awards including Best Original Score for Townshend and Best Direction of a Musical for Des McAnuff. The revival reopened for a four-month run last year with 132 regular performances.

Based on the 1969 acclaimed album, “Tommy” from the band The Who, the musical follows the story of the young Walker’s life after he witnesses his father shoot his rival. He is lost, but a knack for pinball helps him catapult from an adolescent to a celebrity.

The pop-culture musical features hits from the 1969 album, including “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.”

