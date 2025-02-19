The North American tour of “Beauty and the Beast” is set to launch this summer, with Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe taking on the roles of Belle and the Beast.

Philippe’s past performances include “Hamilton,” where he played both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the Broadway and touring productions. He also appeared in the 2023 Broadway revival of “Camelot” as Sir Sagramore. Meanwhile, Johnson previously starred as Sophie in the national tour of “Mamma Mia!”

Notably, the reimagined production brings together several members of the original Broadway creative team – including composer Alan Menken, who created the film’s Oscar-winning score alongside the late lyricist Howard Ashman, with additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

Additionally, Linda Woolverton returns as book writer, while Matt West takes on directing and choreography duties. Scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer will also reprise their roles.

The tour will introduce new dance music arrangements by David Chase, with music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin and orchestrations by Danny Troob.

Additional creative contributions include sound design by John Shivers, projection and video design by Darrel Maloney, and hair and makeup design by David H. Lawrence. Behind the scenes, Jason Trubitt serves as production supervisor, with Myriah Bash as general manager and Anne Quart as executive producer.

The production is set to begin performances at Schenectady’s Proctors Theatre on June 25 before officially opening at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre in July. Notably, the upcoming tour marks a return to the road for “Beauty and the Beast,” which made its stage debut on Broadway in 1994.

Additional casting and a full performance schedule are expected to be announced soon. Fans can visit BeautyandtheBeasttheMusical.com for up-to-date details.