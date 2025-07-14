Empire of the Sun Reveal U.S. Tour Plans for Fall 2025

Empire of the Sun will head back out on the road this fall, announcing a string of new U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, Ask That God.
The newly announced dates will begin on September 23 in Salt Lake City, at Granary Live. From there, the band is set to stop in Reno, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Nashville before their final tour date on October 8 in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium.
Notably, the band is set to perform both weekends of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on October 3 and 10.
In addition to their North American shows, Empire of the Sun are currently preparing to head overseas for a summer European tour, which will see the group performing in several countries throughout July and August. The European run is set to feature stops in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France before wrapping up on August 30 in Istanbul at Bonus Parkorman.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Empire of the Sun’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Empire of the Sun 2025 Tour Dates
07/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
07/24 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
07/26 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
07/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
07/29 – Milan, IT @ Kozel Carroponte
07/31 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
08/02 – London, UK @ On the Thames (Old Royal Naval College)
08/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
08/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
08/06 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/08 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
08/10 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Festival
08/13 – Ljubljana, SI @ Krizanke
08/14 – Prague, CZ @ Areál 7
08/15 – Poznan, PL @ Bittersweet Festival
08/17 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
08/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale
08/20 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale
08/22 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Open Air
08/27 – Shekvetili, GE @ Black Sea Arena
08/30 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman
09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live
09/25 – Reno, NV @ The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
09/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts
10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits