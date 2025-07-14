Empire of the Sun Reveal U.S. Tour Plans for Fall 2025

Empire of the Sun will head back out on the road this fall, announcing a string of new U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, Ask That God.

The newly announced dates will begin on September 23 in Salt Lake City, at Granary Live. From there, the band is set to stop in Reno, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Nashville before their final tour date on October 8 in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium.

Notably, the band is set to perform both weekends of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on October 3 and 10.

| RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier Among Austin City Limits Headliners for ’25 |

In addition to their North American shows, Empire of the Sun are currently preparing to head overseas for a summer European tour, which will see the group performing in several countries throughout July and August. The European run is set to feature stops in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France before wrapping up on August 30 in Istanbul at Bonus Parkorman.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Empire of the Sun’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

07/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

07/24 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

07/26 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

07/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

07/29 – Milan, IT @ Kozel Carroponte

07/31 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

08/02 – London, UK @ On the Thames (Old Royal Naval College)

08/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

08/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

08/06 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/08 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

08/10 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Festival

08/13 – Ljubljana, SI @ Krizanke

08/14 – Prague, CZ @ Areál 7

08/15 – Poznan, PL @ Bittersweet Festival

08/17 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

08/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale

08/20 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale

08/22 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Open Air

08/27 – Shekvetili, GE @ Black Sea Arena

08/30 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman

09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live

09/25 – Reno, NV @ The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

09/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits