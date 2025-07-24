GWAR to Stream Concert From Inside Tennessee Caverns

GWAR recently performed in a unique, underground location — The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. Fans who were not in attendance will now be able to stream the show on Veeps next month.

The Caverns, a subterranean venue, holds 1,200 attendees. During their show on June 21, GWAR played a 14-song set, kicking things off with “Fuck this Place,” followed by hits like “El Presidente,” “Womb With a View,” and “Viking Death Machine” before wrapping-up with “Sick of You.”

“The show captures GWAR in their natural element: underground, unhinged, and completely unfiltered,” a press release notes. “Expect blood, bile, body parts, and the kind of glorious depravity that’s made GWAR the most disgusting — and beloved — shock rock band on Earth.”

The show, dubbed “Live From the Hellmouth,” will be streamed on Veeps on August 22. Find more details here.

GWAR is set to head out across North America this fall on the newly announced “The Return of Gor-Gor Tour.” The trek, featuring support from Helmet, will kick-off in October and run through November with stops in cities like Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and Orlando.

Known for their outrageous stage shows and sci-fi lore, GWAR has cultivated a devoted cult following since the late 1980s. The band’s live performances feature elaborate costumes, over-the-top theatrics, and gallons of fake blood, creating an immersive experience unlike any other in rock.