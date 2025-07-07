‘Heathers: The Musical’ Off-Broadway Revival Extends Through 2026

The Off-Broadway revival of “Heathers: The Musical” will extend its run at New World Stages. Originally set to close on September 28, the production will now continue performances through January 25, 2026.

The extension was revealed by director Andy Fickman during a June 30 gala performance.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce that ‘Heathers’ is staying put at New World Stages for four more killer months,” Fickman said. “The love from our amazing fans is nothing short of very. This show has always been about defying expectations, and thanks to our incredible cast, crew, and die-hard supporters, we get to keep telling this twistedly heartfelt story.”

The musical, written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, is based on the 1988 film of the same name.

The current cast is led by Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, with Casey Likes as J.D. McKenzie Kurtz plays Heather Chandler, Olivia Elease Hardy appears as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter takes on the role of Heather McNamara, and Kerry Butler portrays Ms. Fleming and Veronica’s mother.

Additional cast members include Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad, Big Bud Dean, and Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad, Veronica’s Dad, and Principal Gowan.

“Heathers: The Musical” originally premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 and made its Off-Broadway debut at New World Stages in 2014. The show was revised for a 2018 West End production in London, where it went on to tour nationally and play multiple encore engagements. The current New York revival incorporates updates from the London run, including new songs and script changes.

Fickman reunites his London creative team for the Off-Broadway production. The team includes choreographer Gary Lloyd, with additional choreography by Stephanie Klemons, set and costume design by David Shields, co-costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Dan Samson. Will Joy serves as music supervisor, with Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh as music director.

For more information and ticketing details, theatergoers can HeatherstheMusical.com.