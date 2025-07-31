High on Fire Set to Launch Fall 2025 North American Tour

High on Fire have announced a fall 2025 headlining tour across North America, set to begin this September. The run will feature direct support from Charger and Bastardane, and follows the band’s continued support of their latest studio release, Cometh the Storm.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia at The Pearl and will wrap up on September 30 in San Jose, California at The Ritz. The September trek is bookended by a pair of major festival appearances in October, with the band scheduled to perform at both Aftershock Festival and Jacumba Breakdown Fest shortly after wrapping up the headlining dates.

This new run of shows arrives after three previously announced summer performances alongside Acid Bath.

Following the North American leg and October festival appearances, High on Fire will head overseas for a UK and European tour later in the year. That international run will feature support from death metal outfit Necrot.

Tickets for select dates on the fall tour will become available starting Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Additional show-specific ticketing links will be posted on the band’s official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

08/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall #

08/22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

09/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Sharkeys Event Center #

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ^

09/19 – Edmonton, BC @ The Starlite Room ^

09/20 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens ^

09/21 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^

09/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep ^

09/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast ^

09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room ^

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place ^

09/29 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer !

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz ^

10/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/17 – Jacumba Hot Springs, CA @ Jacumba Breakdown Fest

10/25 – Maastricht, NL @ Samhain Festival

10/26 – Bruges, BE @ Bruges is Doomed

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft *

10/29 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet MUZ *

10/30 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien *

10/31 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39 *

11/01 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club *

11/02 – Martigny, CH @ Les Caves du Manoir *

11/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus *

11/05 – Essen, DE @ Turock *

11/06 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

11/08 – Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival

11/11 – Athens, GR @ Kyttaro Club

11/12 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Mylos

11/15 – Cankaya/Ankara, TR @ 6:45 KK

11/16 – Istanbul, TR @ Blind

# = w/ Acid Bath

^ = w/ Charger and Bastardane

! = w/ Charger, Bastardane, and Takaat

* = w/ Necrot