I Prevail’s Brian Burkheiser Speaks Out After Departure from Band

I Prevail dropped major news earlier this year that their lead vocalist, Brian Burkheiser, has parted ways with the band. Now, two months later, Burkheiser has spoken out regarding the split.

In May, the metalcore band revealed the news, announcing in a statement that they were “mutually parting ways” with Burkheiser, noting that it was “a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together.”

The group moved forward without Burkheiser, with the band’s unclean vocalist stepping-up to cover clean vocals as well. Guitarist Dylan Bowman also stepped up to provide vocal assistance. They’ve since released the new, heavy track “Violent Nature,” followed by the single “Into Hell.”

Burkheiser had not spoken out about his departure until a series of Instagram stories last week. He said that there were communication issues within the group, leading to a “falling out.”

“Every single member of I Prevail is a good person,” Burkheiser said. “We were all just kids. None of us knew what the fuck we were doing. It all happened so fast. There is no beef. I love every single one of those guys whether they know it or not. But yeah, shit did get tough along the way and I do think that I didn’t deserve how things went down.

“But it doesn’t mean they are bad people. We’re all just going thru shit. Everyone is trying to feed the family. The only thing I will say is that I did try to communicate more and I wish that they would’ve talked to me more. But if it took coming down to this to teach the world this lesson then I’m OK with that because I want to rekindle my friendships with those guys one day.”

He added that “a lot of things happened over 10 years and I’m sure they have different perspectives on certain things.”

“But this shit does happen in life,” Burkheiser said. “But divorces normally happen due to lack of communication. I think we both could’ve improved on that over the course of time as we got bigger and bigger.

Burkheiser also told fans not to pick a side, and instead, asked them to sell out I Prevail’s upcoming shows on the Summer of Loud tour.

He has not confirmed next steps at this time, nor information regarding continuing with another band.

I Prevail is currently performing on the Summer of Loud festival tour with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, and Beartooth.

