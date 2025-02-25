Inaugural ‘Summer of Loud’ Festival to Feature Beartooth, I Prevail
Rock heavyweights are topping the bill of a new touring festival this year, dubbed “Summer of Loud.”
The tour will feature a rotating lineup of headliners including Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction. TX2 and Kingdom of Giants will open the show for gigs from June 22 through July 2, while Dark Divine will open for gigs between July 6 and 27.
I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe noted that the run is about to be “the best metal tour of the year.”
“Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage?” Vanlerberghe said. “It’s going to be a tour you don’t wanna miss.”
The Summer of Loud Tour is slated to kick-off at West Palm Beach, Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, followed by gigs in Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Holmdel, and Green Bay, appearing at venues along the way like Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavillion, the Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, and the XFINITY Center in Mansfield. The trek wraps-up at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on July 27.
“Summer Of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company,” Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo said in a statement. “Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life.”
Tickets will be available starting with a Blabbermouth presale on Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. ET with the code “BMS0L25,” followed by a general on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are up-for-grabs here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Find the full list of Summer of Loud’s upcoming tour dates below:
Summer Of Loud | 2025 Tour Dates
June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
June 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
June 27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 28 – Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 02 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 05 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live
July 06 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
July 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 09 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard
July 11 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
July 12 – Green Bay, WI – Capital Credit Union Park
July 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 18 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration
July 19 – York, PA – York State Fair
July 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion