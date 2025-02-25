Inaugural ‘Summer of Loud’ Festival to Feature Beartooth, I Prevail

Rock heavyweights are topping the bill of a new touring festival this year, dubbed “Summer of Loud.”

The tour will feature a rotating lineup of headliners including Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction. TX2 and Kingdom of Giants will open the show for gigs from June 22 through July 2, while Dark Divine will open for gigs between July 6 and 27.

I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe noted that the run is about to be “the best metal tour of the year.”

“Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage?” Vanlerberghe said. “It’s going to be a tour you don’t wanna miss.”

The Summer of Loud Tour is slated to kick-off at West Palm Beach, Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, followed by gigs in Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Holmdel, and Green Bay, appearing at venues along the way like Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavillion, the Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, and the XFINITY Center in Mansfield. The trek wraps-up at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on July 27.

“Summer Of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company,” Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo said in a statement. “Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Blabbermouth presale on Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. ET with the code “BMS0L25,” followed by a general on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are up-for-grabs here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full list of Summer of Loud’s upcoming tour dates below:

June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

June 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

June 27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 28 – Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 02 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 05 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live

July 06 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

July 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 09 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard

July 11 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

July 12 – Green Bay, WI – Capital Credit Union Park

July 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration

July 19 – York, PA – York State Fair

July 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion