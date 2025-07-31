Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to Headline Inaugural Strummingbird Festival in Australia

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey will headline the debut edition of Strummingbird Festival, a new touring country music event launching in Australia this year.

The festival will take place over three dates, beginning on October 25 at the Kawana Sports Precinct in Queensland. It will then move to Newcastle Foreshore in New South Wales on November 1 before concluding at Perth’s Claremont Showground on November 2.

The lineup includes a mix of American and Australian acts. U.S. performers joining the bill are Treaty Oak Revival from Texas, Drew Baldridge from Illinois, Julia Cole from Tennessee, and The Jack Wharff Band from Virginia.

Australian artists confirmed to appear include James Johnston, Wade Forster, Kaylee Bell, Matt Hansen, and The Dreggs.

The event will also feature performances from Hot Dub Time Machine, who will deliver a DJ set with a country and rock-and-roll theme, and Y.O.G.A., the solo project of Reuben Styles from Peking Duk.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest information, festivalgoers can visit the official Strummingbird website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Strummingbird Festival Lineup