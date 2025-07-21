‘John Proctor is the Villain’ Receives Third, Final Broadway Extension

“John Proctor is the Villain” isn’t done on Broadway just yet. The classroom drama has extended its stay on the Main Stem for a third — and final time.

The Kimberly Belflower play, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, opened on April 14 at the Booth Theatre and was originally set to run through July 6. The production’s stay was extended two more times, and most recently, producers announced the show will continue through August 31.

Originally, “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink starred in the show, which reportedly helped resonate with young theatergoers. She has since been replaced by Chiara Aurelia as Shelby Holcomb. The cast includes Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix.

The play revolves around five women, “fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury,” who clash with the stories they’re taught in a Georgia school. In class, they discuss “The Crucible,” delving into themes of who is cast as a villain versus a hero — and who gets burned in the process.

“John Proctor is the Villain” was nominated for seven 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Play and Leading Actress in a Play for Sink.

Theatergoers can visit the "John Proctor Is the Villain" official website for the latest information and tickets.