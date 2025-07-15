Lady A Schedules 12-Date Christmas Tour for 2025

Lady A announced plans for the This Winter’s Night Tour, a 12-date run beginning this December.

The tour is set to begin on December 5 in Atlanta at The Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta Symphony Hall. From there, the trio is scheduled to make stops in Clearwater, Jacksonville, Grand Prairie, Rockford, Waukegan, Welch, Shipshewana and French Lick before wrapping up with a three night run in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium.

The tour is set to support the band’s upcoming Christmas album, On This Winter’s Night Vol. 2, scheduled for release on September 26. It marks the group’s second holiday album, following their 2012 release On This Winter’s Night.

In a statement, lead vocalist Hillary Scott spoke about the band’s connection to the holiday season. “We have been in such a season of family and that’s the first thing we think of when we think of Christmas and the Holiday Season,” Scott said.

“We hope this record and our first-ever Christmas tour will be an opportunity for families and fans to usher in the Holiday Spirit with fun, joy and gratitude.”

Tickets for the This Winter’s Night Tour go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale will be available beginning July 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with access using the code HOLLYJOLLY.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Lady A’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

12/05 – The Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

12/06 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

12/07 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

12/10 – Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, TX

12/12 – Coronado Performing Arts Center – Rockford, IL

12/13 – Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL

12/14 – Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Island Event Center – Welch, MN

12/18 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

12/19 – French Lick Resort – French Lick, IN

12/21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

12/22 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

12/23 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN