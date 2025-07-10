Malevolence Drop Off Summer Slaughter Tour

This year’s “Summer Slaughter Tour” will no longer feature the British metalcore group Malevolence.

The Alex Taylor-fronted group revealed the news last week, noting in a statement on social media that “we are sad to announce we will no longer be joining Hatebreed and the rest of the lineup this July.”

“Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to step back from this run,” the statement read. “As a band this kind of decision has never been taken lightly, and we want to sincerely apologise to anyone who was looking forward to catching us on this tour.”

Malevolence added that they have “nothing but love for everyone involved in the Summer Slaughter tour and encourage you all to go out and support every band on that stage.”

No further information was provided regarding their departure from the run, though the group added that they “hope to be back in the US with you all soon.”

The 2025 “Summer Slaughter Tour” will feature headliners Hatebreed, as well as a fierce lineup featuring Fugitive, Gridiron, Escuela Grind, Incite, and Snuffed on Sight. The run kicked-off on July 8 in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live and is set to continue through key markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia before wrapping in Grand Rapids, MI on July 28.

Find the full list of upcoming “Summer Slaughter” tour dates below:

Summer Slaughter Tour 2025