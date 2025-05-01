Hatebreed to Headline 2025 ‘Summer Slaughter Tour’

Hardcore metal mainstays Hatebreed are set to headline the 2025 edition of the Summer Slaughter Tour, bringing a fierce lineup of heavy hitters to venues across the U.S. this July.

With support from Fugitive, Malevolence, Gridiron, Escuela Grind, Incite, Snuffed on Sight, and others on select dates, this year’s Summer Slaughter promises to be one of the most aggressive tours of the season.

The tour launches July 8 in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live and rolls through key markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia before wrapping in Grand Rapids, MI on July 28. A few standout performances will also see Hatebreed team up with other iconic acts like Lamb of God, GWAR, and Shadows Fall in Springfield and Richmond, though those shows are not officially part of the Summer Slaughter run.

The Summer Slaughter Tour is BACK in 2025! Featuring @hatebreed, Malevolence, Fugitive, and more. Get ready to slam! Dates and tickets up now at hatebreed.com 🤘

A special presale will be available via BLABBERMOUTH.NET starting Thursday, May 1 at 12 p.m. EDT and ending the same day at 10 p.m. local time. Fans can use the code HBSLAUGHTER25 to access tickets early. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Hatebreed’s official website for complete ticketing details. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees. Check out available Hatebreed Tickets now.

Hatebreed have been at the forefront of the hardcore and metal scenes since the late 1990s, known for their unrelenting energy and no-holds-barred performances. With landmark albums like “Perseverance” and “The Rise of Brutality,” the band has cultivated a loyal following and earned a reputation as one of the most formidable live acts in heavy music.

Summer Slaughter Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 8 Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL July 9 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA July 11 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX July 12 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK July 13 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX July 15 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN July 16 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA July 17 The Paramount – Huntington, NY July 19 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ July 20 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA July 22 Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC July 23 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC July 25 Water Street Music Hall – Rochester, NY July 26 Harpos – Detroit, MI July 27 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI July 28 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

